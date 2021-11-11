Experienced Springboks women’s flyhalf Zenay Jordaan will start against Wales

Cape Town - The experienced Springbok Women’s Zenay Jordaan will start at flyhalf against Wales tomorrow in the only change to the starting line-up. Jordaan was not considered for the opening match of the European Tour against France, which they lost 46-3, in Vannes last week due to illness, but she has recovered in time for the fixture at Cardiff Arms Park in her 29th Test appearance.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who started at 10 last week, moves to the bench with Jordaan’s selection. On the replacements bench, Lerato Makua and Simamkele Namba come in for Ziyanda Ngohlekana and Ayanda Malinga respectively, with the duo set to make their Test debuts. Malinga misses out due to Head Injury Assessment protocols after a knock sustained against France.

Head coach Stanley Raubenheimer said the selection of Jordaan – the most experienced player on the tour – should have a positive impact on their game. “I am happy to welcome Zenay back into team as she has trained well and is on the same page with us now. Her presence will add value to our decision-making and execution,” said Raubenheimer. “The coaching staff felt that the team did well against France, considering the low base we started from with regards to match practice and sharpness. This group will get another chance to show that the lessons learned from the Vannes match can deliver positive change to the mistakes that were made.”

For Raubenheimer, the Cardiff clash will be another important step into the squad’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year. “We are up against another opponent ranked above us just seven days after playing France,” the Springbok Women’s coach said. “We wanted to see at what intensity the French play and with that knowledge, we have a better idea what to expect from Wales. The two sides are more evenly matched than last week, so I believe we can create more opportunities for ourselves, so the challenge will be to make the most of those.”

The match kicks off at 14h15 (SA time). Springbok Women’s team to face Wales: 15. Eloise Webb 14. Nomawethu Mabenge 13. Zintle Mpupha 12. Chumisa Qawe 11. Nadine Roos 10. Zenay Jordaan 9. Tayla Kinsey 8. Sizophila Solontsi 7. Sinazo Mcatshulwa 6. Lusanda Dumke 5. Rights Mkhari 4. Nolusindiso Booi 3. Babalwa Latsha 2. Lindelwa Gwala 1. Yonela Ngxingolo