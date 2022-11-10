Fabien Galthie sticks with same France XV that beat Wallabies for Springbok showdown

Cape Town — France coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with the same starting line-up that edged out Australia for Saturday’s clash against world champions South Africa in Marseille (10pm kickoff).
Les Bleus scored a late try through wing Damian Penaud for a 30-29 victory at the Stade de France in Paris last weekend, after the Wallabies had taken the lead via Reece Hodge’s 74th-minute penalty.
Galthie called up 15 extra players this week to prepare for the Boks, following injuries to locks Killian Geraci and SA-born Paul Willemse, but the former Western Province scrumhalf opted for the XV that began the Australian Test once more.
Star No 9 Antoine Dupont will captain the team and will be partnered by impressive flyhalf Romain Ntamack, while inside centre Jonathan Danty has retained his No 12 jersey despite not training with the French squad this week due to the birth of his child last Sunday.
A highly physical French pack will be spearheaded by the powerful front row of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio, but there are a few new faces on the replacements’ bench, where loosehead prop Reda Wardi and giant lock Bastien Chalureau are in line to make their Test debuts.
Will the real Kolbe be allowed to stand up and put on a show on the French Riviera?
SA A captain Thomas du Toit says Munster clash a way for players to ‘throw their names into the Bok hat
Springboks have a plan to stop French wizard Antoine Dupont
Springboks will look to run at France, says Kurt-Lee Arendse
Stormers captain and Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff to join Ulster after World Cup
That’s ‘A-OK’… SA ‘A’ match against Munster sold out
The French are on an 11-match winning streak, and will hope to topple the Boks after losing 29-26 in their last encounter in Paris in 2018.
France Team
15 Thomas Ramos 14 Damian Penaud 13 Gael Fickou 12 Jonathan Danty 11 Yoram Moefana 10 Romain Ntamack 9 Antoine Dupont (captain) 8 Gregory Alldritt 7 Charles Ollivon 6 Anthony Jelonch 5 Thibaud Flament 4 Cameron Woki 3 Uini Atonio 2 Julien Marchand 1 Cyril Baille
Bench: 16 Peato Mauvaka 17 Reda Wardi 18 Sipili Falatea 19 Romain Taofifenua 20 Bastien Chalureau 21 Sekou Macalou 22 Maxime Lucu 23 Matthieu Jalibert
IOL Sport