Fabien Galthie sticks with same France XV that beat Wallabies for Springbok showdown

Les Bleus scored a late try through wing Damian Penaud for a 30-29 victory at the Stade de France in Paris last weekend, after the Wallabies had taken the lead via Reece Hodge’s 74th-minute penalty.

Cape Town — France coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with the same starting line-up that edged out Australia for Saturday’s clash against world champions South Africa in Marseille (10pm kickoff).

Galthie called up 15 extra players this week to prepare for the Boks, following injuries to locks Killian Geraci and SA-born Paul Willemse, but the former Western Province scrumhalf opted for the XV that began the Australian Test once more.

Star No 9 Antoine Dupont will captain the team and will be partnered by impressive flyhalf Romain Ntamack, while inside centre Jonathan Danty has retained his No 12 jersey despite not training with the French squad this week due to the birth of his child last Sunday.

A highly physical French pack will be spearheaded by the powerful front row of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio, but there are a few new faces on the replacements’ bench, where loosehead prop Reda Wardi and giant lock Bastien Chalureau are in line to make their Test debuts.