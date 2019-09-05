Tatafu Polota-Nau will come off the bench for the Wallabies against Samoa. Photo: Bogdan Cristel/Reuters

Where: Western Sydney Stadium (capacity: 30,000)

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Australia

World ranking: 6

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: David Pocock

The Australia team is:

15-Tom Banks, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt To'omua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-David Pocock (capt), 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Jordan Uelese, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Rob Valetini, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-James O'Connor

As an action packed week in Samoa with the @ClassicWallaby greats comes to an end, we would like to thank @dfat, @samoagovt & @samoarugby for supporting the friendship between our two nations! #GoldBlooded #PacificStepUp https://t.co/zQOFFPRRrf