SYDNEY – Factbox on Saturday's test between Australia and Samoa:
When: Saturday, Sept 5, 7:30 p.m. local (0930 GMT)
Where: Western Sydney Stadium (capacity: 30,000)
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Australia
World ranking: 6
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: David Pocock
The Australia team is:
15-Tom Banks, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt To'omua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-David Pocock (capt), 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Jordan Uelese, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Rob Valetini, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-James O'Connor
As an action packed week in Samoa with the @ClassicWallaby greats comes to an end, we would like to thank @dfat, @samoagovt & @samoarugby for supporting the friendship between our two nations! #GoldBlooded #PacificStepUp https://t.co/zQOFFPRRrf— Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) August 26, 2019
Samoa
World ranking: 16
Coach: Steve Jackson
Captain: To be announced
The Samoa team is:
15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa, 13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Reynold Lee-Lo, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Scott Malolua, 8-Afaesetiti Amosa, 7-Jack Lam, 6-TJ Ioane, 5-Kane Leaupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia1, 1-Jordan Lay
Replacements: 16-Motu Matuu, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-Logovii Mulipola, 19-Josh Tyrell, 20-Seilala Lam, 21-Dwayne Polataivao, 22-AJ Alatimu, 23-Ah See Tuala
Overall record
Played: 5
Australia wins: 4
Samoa wins: 1
Last Result
2011 - Samoa beat Australia 32-23 in SydneyReuters