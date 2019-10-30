TOKYO – Factbox on the Rugby World Cup third-placed playoff match between New Zealand and Wales:
WHERE
Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo
WHEN
Friday, Nov. 1 at 6pm local time (0900 GMT)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 3
Coach: Steve Hansen (New Zealand) Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Liam Coltman, 17-Atu Moli, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Matt Todd, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Jordie Barrett.
WALES
World ranking: 4
Coach: Warren Gatland (New Zealand) Captain: Alun Wyn Jones
Team: 15-Hallam Amos, 14-Owen Lane, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Rhys Patchell, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-James Davies, 6-Justin Tipuric, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Nicky Smith
Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Wyn Jones, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Hadleigh Parkes.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Pascal Gauzere (France) TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
PREVIOUS RESULTS (date/opponent/venue)
NEW ZEALAND
Sept 21 New Zealand 23-13 S Africa Yokohama
Oct 2 New Zealand 63-0 Canada Oita
Oct 6 New Zealand 71-9 Namibia Tokyo
Oct 12 New Zealand v Italy (cancelled) Toyota
Oct 19 New Zealand 46-14 Ireland Tokyo
Oct 26 New Zealand 7-19 England Yokohama
WALES
Sept 23 Wales 43-14 Georgia Toyota
Sept 29 Wales 29-25 Australia Tokyo
Oct 9 Wales 29-17 Fiji Oita
Oct 13 Wales 35-13 Uruguay Kumamoto
Oct 20 Wales 20-19 France Oita
Oct 27 Wales 16-19 S Africa YokohamaReuters