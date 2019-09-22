The first @AllBlacks haka of #RWC2019.— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2019
New Zealand lay down the challenge to South Africa with intimidating haka #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/leGlK5NFSk
Oh God, I can Ole Ole Ole ringing out during the haka 🤦🏽♂️— Runningflyhalf (@Runningflyhalf) September 21, 2019
the use of the haka has evolved. it used to be done by maori tribes to intimidate the opposition before they attacked them. now, it’s done to respect the culture of the indigenous people of new zealand and to show strength. they aren’t threatening to attack. 1/2 https://t.co/J5XDZdI6Cg— ً (@seoulxknj) September 22, 2019
They’re not being forced. All they’re doing is standing and taking it on while the haka call the ancestors. Them standing there is them respecting it. Before you tweet about someone’s traditions or culture, please learn the history and meaning behind it.— Myah (@MerePianika) September 22, 2019