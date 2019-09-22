New Zealand's All Blacks perform their haka ahead of the start of their clash against the Springboks. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama)/AP Photo



There was displeasure at how fans reacted to the haka ahead of the clash against the Springboks in Yokohama.

The 75000 strong crowd began singing Ole' Ole' Ole' when the New Zealanders started Kapa O Pango.





This was met with disapproval from those who see the haka as something scared.



The first @AllBlacks haka of #RWC2019.



New Zealand lay down the challenge to South Africa with intimidating haka #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/leGlK5NFSk — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2019

Oh God, I can Ole Ole Ole ringing out during the haka 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Runningflyhalf (@Runningflyhalf) September 21, 2019

the use of the haka has evolved. it used to be done by maori tribes to intimidate the opposition before they attacked them. now, it’s done to respect the culture of the indigenous people of new zealand and to show strength. they aren’t threatening to attack. 1/2 https://t.co/J5XDZdI6Cg — ً (@seoulxknj) September 22, 2019

They’re not being forced. All they’re doing is standing and taking it on while the haka call the ancestors. Them standing there is them respecting it. Before you tweet about someone’s traditions or culture, please learn the history and meaning behind it. — Myah (@MerePianika) September 22, 2019

The All Blacks went on to win the game 23-13.





IOL Sports