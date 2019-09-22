New Zealand's All Blacks perform their haka ahead of the start of their clash against the Springboks. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama)/AP Photo
There was displeasure at how fans reacted to the haka ahead of the clash against the Springboks in Yokohama. 

The 75000 strong crowd began singing Ole' Ole' Ole' when the New Zealanders started Kapa O Pango. 

This was met with disapproval from those who see the haka as something scared. 

The All Blacks went on to win the game 23-13.

IOL Sports