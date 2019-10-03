OSAKA - Fiji wanted to make a statement after losing to Australia and Uruguay in their opening two World Cup games, and a seven-try thrashing of Georgia was just the way to do it, coach John McKee said on Thursday.
The Pacific islanders had been heavily criticized after last week's shock loss to Uruguay. Defeat to the improving Georgians would have consigned them to yet another first round exit at the World Cup.
However, with their fleet-footed backs in full flight, the Fijians scythed through Georgia at will in a stunning second half performance at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium.
"Very pleased with the performance of the flying Fijians today, we really countered Georgia in their areas of strength, it was a long arm wrestle in the first half and into the second half" McKee told a news conference.
"Very pleasing to see us finally show some of our flair and talent at this World Cup. It was a great team performance to finish so strongly."