‘For us, It doesn’t make a difference who they pick,’ says Wales Josh Adams ahead of third Test against Boks

Cape Town — Welsh hero Josh Adams is not focussing on revenge in the series-decider against the Springboks at DHL Stadium this Saturday, but rather about rewriting the history books. Adams scored the pivotal try in the 78th minute last week in Bloemfontein that set up the opportunity for Gareth Anscombe’s match-winning conversion. It was Wales’ first win in 12 attempts on South African soil, and in the process ending 58 years of hurt.

But Adams, who was also part of the Welsh team that lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Yokohama to the Boks, believes they can go even further this week under the watch of Table Mountain. “I don’t see it that way personally,” Adams said about avenging the 19-16 reversal in Japan. “This is a totally different series of events, this is our summer series, so I don’t think so. It’s a different squad to that time. Different players as well. The most important thing for us is the here and now, and this Saturday. “South Africa are a great team. They have shown that over the course of the two Tests. Both games have been really close, and no doubt it will be exactly the same this weekend. It is important that we focus our minds on becoming the first team to come out here and win a Test series. That is our goal as a squad now, and it is important that we really focus on it.”

It will certainly be an almighty challenge for Wayne Pivac’s team, especially after the Springboks have reverted to their first-choice starting XV for the series-decider. Bok coach Jacques Nienaber made 14 changes to his run-on team for the second Test in Bloemfontein, but has now gone back to his tried-and-trusted World Cup winners to close out the series. Adams is certainly mindful of the Boks squad depth, but is not fearful of what awaits the Red Dragons, especially as they had pushed the world champions all the way to the buzzer in the first Test at Loftus Versveld when the home side required a Damian Willemse penalty in injury time to take the spoils. “Yes, they’ve had a rest. The majority of that team played Test 1, and then had a rest when they weren’t selected for Test 2, and are now back in. South Africa have a Rugby Championship after this series, and they have a large squad, and I’m sure rotation was something they were thinking about prior to the Test series,” Adams said.

“But for us as a team, it doesn't make a difference who is playing. It is the same goal at the end of the day, and whichever team they pick, they pick. I think we showed how good we can be, and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent. In times past we probably haven’t been as consistent as we would have liked. I think over the two games we’ve got better from Game 1 to Game 2. And I’d like to think that will continue in Game 3.” @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport