WELLINGTON - Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz.
The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following their third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup. He spent 16 years with the team, the last eight as head coach, and was a part of two successful World Cup campaigns.
"I've got a new job which involves me mentoring, consulting and advising at Toyota Verblitz," he said in a video on the All Blacks website.
"It's not as a head coach, it's more as an advisor, a mentor, and it requires me to be up there for five to 17 weeks a year."
Toyota are coached by fellow New Zealander Simon Cron, who was an assistant at the New South Wales Waratahs for two years until the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season.