Former British and Irish Lions star charged with stealing nearly R10 million

Mullin, a former British and Irish Lions centre, appeared before Dublin District Court following an investigation by the Irish police's National Economic Crime Bureau.

Former Ireland rugby international Brendan Mullin appeared in court in Dublin on Tuesday charged with stealing nearly 600,000 euros from the Bank of Ireland.

The 57-year-old has been hit with nine counts of stealing 573,000 euros (£495,900, $677,000) from the Bank of Ireland between 2011 and 2013.

The former managing director of Bank of Ireland private banking is accused of deceiving two people to sign a payment instruction to make a gain for himself or another.

Mullin, who scored a then national record of 17 tries in the 55 Tests he played for Ireland in the 1980s and 1990s, made no comment when informed of the charges, according to a detective in the court.