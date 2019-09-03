Jean Kleyn (right) in action for Munster against the Freestate Cheetahs. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

DUBLIN – Former Western Province and Stormers lock Jean Kleyn has been named in Ireland's RWC squad. Kleyn qualified for Ireland through residency earlier. Since then he has been capped twice for Ireland.

Lock Quinn Roux, Kleyn's former Western Province teammate (they were in the same squad in the 2012 season), was among the unlucky ones not to crack the nod. He has seven Ireland caps.

The other SA-born player in the squad is former SA Under-20 loose forward CJ Stander. He has been one of Ireland's stand-out players in recent seasons and has been capped 32 times.

The Ireland's RWC squad is

Forwards:

Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier

Backs:

Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale

African News Agency (ANA)