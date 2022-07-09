France rally again for second Test win over Japan

Tokyo - France had to rally again in the second half to beat Japan for a second successive week as they edged the home team 20-15 in Saturday’s second Test.

Baptiste Couilloud’s try 10 minutes from time turned an error-strewn test back in France’s favour after Japan fullback Ryohei Yamanaka had dotted down two first half tries at the National Olympic Stadium for a 15-7 halftime lead.