Saturday, July 9, 2022

France rally again for second Test win over Japan

France’s Baptiste Couilloud in action against Japan. Picture: SportsPressJP/AFLO via Reuters

Published 3h ago

Tokyo - France had to rally again in the second half to beat Japan for a second successive week as they edged the home team 20-15 in Saturday’s second Test.

Baptiste Couilloud’s try 10 minutes from time turned an error-strewn test back in France’s favour after Japan fullback Ryohei Yamanaka had dotted down two first half tries at the National Olympic Stadium for a 15-7 halftime lead.

Matthis Lebel scored France’s other try with a penalty and conversion each from Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert. Seung-sin Lee kicked over a penalty and conversion for Japan.

France, without many of the key players who helped them to Six Nations success earlier in the year, had won last weekend’s first Test at Aichi 42-23.

Reuters

