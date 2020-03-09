France v Ireland postponed over coronavirus, Wales v Scotland to go ahead

PARIS – France's final Six Nations match against Ireland has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Wales' final match against Scotland will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed that her country's match against Ireland would not take place as scheduled on Saturday and did not specify a new date for the game.

Six Nations organisers said in a statement on their website https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/2020/03/09/six-nations-statement-france-v-ireland that the game in Paris had been postponed but that the Wales v Scotland match in Cardiff would go ahead as scheduled.

"The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating," the statement added.

Italy's game against England in Rome, which was also due to take place on Saturday, was postponed last week.