France's Romain Ntamack to have surgery for double jaw fracture

PARIS – France flyhalf Romain Ntamack faces several weeks on the sidelines, and could miss the start of next year’s Six Nations, after suffering a double jaw fracture that requires surgery, the 21-year-old said.

Ntamack suffered the injury in Toulouse’s Top 14 victory over Bordeaux Begles on Sunday. He was substituted with around 12 minutes remaining.

“Following a blow to the jaw which occurred in the first half of the match between Toulouse and Bordeaux the examinations show a double fracture of the jaw,” Ntamack tweeted.

“I will have to undergo an operation and be away from the field for a few weeks.”

Ntamack has formed a formidable partnership with Toulouse team mate Antoine Dupont, the 2020 Six Nations player of the championship.