Springbok loose forward Francois Louw is one of two South Africans in the Barbarians squad. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

LONDON – Retired England international Joe Marler will face his country next month after he was named on Monday in the Barbarians squad for this weekend’s fixture. Prop Marler, 28, announced a shock retirement in September due to family reasons, but still plays for club Harlequins, and is among a 23-man side name by the invitational outfit coached by Pat Lam.

Former Australia captain James Horwill will play his final game on Sunday before hanging up his boots.

The squad also includes World Cup winners Colin Slade, Liam Messam, Malakai Fekitoa and John Afoa, as well as Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb, who is ineligible to feature at this year’s tournament as he plays outside his home nation and has fewer than 60 caps to his name.

England have named an inexperienced group for the uncapped fixture containing youngster Marcus Smith, who will miss the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina due to the call-up.

Welsh-born Bristol playmaker Callum Sheedy is another option at flyhalf for head coach Jim Mallinder.

Honoured to get the opportunity to represent this historic team! Nice quiet week to finish up the career 🐑🐑. https://t.co/XOEuw7EyYX — James Horwill (@JHorwill) May 27, 2019

Barbarians Squad

Forwards: Joe Marler, Pierre Schoeman, John Afoa, Finlay Bealham, David Heffernan, Richard Hibbard, James Horwill, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua, Facundo Isa, Liam Messam, Viliame Mata, Francois Louw.

Backs: Rhys Webb, Rhodri Williams, Colin Slade, Brock James, Mark Atkinson, Malakai Fekitoa, Filipo Nakosi, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Niyi Adeolokun, Charles Piutau.

England XV Squad

Forwards: Josh Beaumont, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis, Ross Harrison, Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill, Beno Obano, Ehren Painter, Will Spencer, Elliott Stooke, Tommy Taylor.

Backs: Josh Bassett, Simon Hammersley, Ben Loader, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Piers O’Conor, Callum Sheedy, Marcus Smith, Ben White, Johnny Williams.

AFP