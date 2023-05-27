French rugby star Mohamed Haouas detained over domestic violence

Paris – French rugby star Mohamed Haouas has been placed in police custody for alleged domestic violence, his lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP earlier today. The 29-year-old married father of two, who plays for Montpellier and has won 16 international caps, was detained yesterday, Gallix said, confirming a report published earlier today by French sports daily L'Equipe.

He was part of France's Six Nations squad this season, although he received a red card for headbutting on his only appearance, against Scotland, and was banned for the rest of the tournament. He is currently awaiting the verdict of a trial held in Montpellier this month for his role as "leader" in a brawl 10 years ago. Prosecutors have requested he receive a two-year suspended sentence, with the court's decision due on June 30, two months before the World Cup in France.

In February 2022, Haouas received an 18-month suspended sentence for his part in a series of robberies in April 2014 and for receiving a stolen car. Haouas told his trial in Montpellier this month that "my aim is to never to return to court" and that he wanted to "turn the page on" mistakes made during his childhood. He has spent his entire playing career at Montpellier, but next season is switching to rival Top 14 side Clermont.