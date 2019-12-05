WELLINGTON – Warren Gatland says that like most New Zealanders he is paying close attention to the All Blacks' search for a new coach and that he will be happy to support Steve Hansen's successor when that decision is made.
Former Wales coach Gatland took himself out of the running for the All Blacks role last month due to his commitments to the Waikato Chiefs and British and Irish Lions.
The All Blacks beat Wales 40-12 in the third-place playoff at the World Cup in Japan, ending both coaches' lengthy tenures with their sides.
Gatland has since returned to New Zealand to take over his home town Chiefs, with Hansen's long-time assistant Ian Foster and the Canterbury Crusaders' Scott Robertson the only confirmed contenders for the All Blacks role.
"I'm just as interested as you guys are watching from the outside, and enjoying the show that's going at the moment," Gatland told reporters in Hamilton on Thursday.