TOKYO – Wales coach Warren Gatland has made nine changes to his side to play New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup third-place playoff match on Friday – his last game in charge after 12 years.
With Wales edged out by South Africa in the semi-finals, Gatland, who has four players unavailable through injury, has given some of the less-used squad members a start in the match.
Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new halfback partnership as Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar move to the bench, while Owen Watkin features alongside Jonathan Davies in midfield.
Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis come into the starting side in the front row to join Ken Owens, while Adam Beard returns to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.
Winger Josh Adams, the tournament's leading try scorer with six, remains in the back three alongside Owen Lane, who comes in on the wing for his tournament debut after joining the squad last week to replace the injured Josh Navidi.