Georgia rugby coach seriously ill in Johannesburg hospital with Covid-19

DURBAN - In a most unfortunate fall-out from the aborted Test series between the Springboks and Georgia earlier this month, the Georgian head coach remains seriously ill in a Johannesburg hospital after suffering lung damage because of Covid-19 complications. Levan Maisashvili, the 51-year-old coach, has been moved to a top-level clinic after his condition deteriorated and has been placed on a ventilator.

The Boks beat the eastern Europeans 40-9 on July 2 but the return match on July 9 was called off after both camps reported multiple cases of the coronavirus. Five other team members returned home yesterday (Sunday) after completing their recoveries from the virus but the team doctor will remain in Jo’burg with Maisashvili. “We got several Covid cases just after the match in Pretoria, including coach Levan Maisashvili, who is currently hospitalised with serious lung damage and is on artificial respiration,” said Georgia spokeswoman Tatia Beriashvili:

"Everything is being done to improve Levan's condition and our doctor will stay with him as long as is needed. Levan has been moved to one of South Africa's leading clinics, which is equipped with the most up-to-date medical equipment to manage Covid patients. The spokeswoman confirmed that Maisashvili had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.