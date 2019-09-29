KUMAGAYA – Georgia's forwards brought Uruguay back down to earth with a shuddering thump as they laid the foundation for a 33-7 bonus-point victory in their World Cup Pool D clash in stifling heat in Kumagaya on Sunday.
Uruguay finished the game with 14 men after replacement hooker Facundo Gattas was red carded by referee Wayne Barnes for a high, no-arms, tackle with three minutes remaining. Amid searing heat and high humidity, the match had two officially-sanctioned water breaks at the 20 and 60-minute marks.
Led by number eight Otari Giorgadze and captain Jaba Bregvadze, the Georgians applied even more pressure on the Uruguayan pack, who wilted just four days after producing a massive upset against Fiji in Kamaishi.
Los Teros were unable to reproduce enough of the sparkling running rugby that earned them that win against the physical Georgians. Georgia had secured the bonus point by the 51st minute after Giorgadze, Bregvadze and tighthead prop Levan Chilachava all scored tries from close range while winger Alexander Todua crossed after a simple movement from an attacking scrum.
Centre Giorgi Kveseladze then capitalised on an Uruguay mistake while clearing the ball at the tryline just before the second water break.