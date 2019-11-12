Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer called it a day after losing seven from the opening nine matches of the season. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – French Top 14 side Stade Francais on Tuesday announced that their head coach, former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer has resigned from his position. Meyer, who coached the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, called it a day after losing seven from the opening nine matches of the season.

However, local media reports that he had been sacked after less than two years with Stade.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meyer said: "It has been an honour to coach the club. I have had a great life experience coaching Stade Francais and I have loved my time in Paris."

"It has always been my intention to do what is best for this great club," he added.”