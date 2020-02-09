GLASGOW – Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has suggested the prospect of him returning to the national side under coach Gregor Townsend appears bleak due to a strained relationship between the two men.
The 27-year-old missed Scotland's first two Six Nations games against Ireland and England, which they lost, due to disciplinary reasons with British media reporting he had breached team protocol by missing training after a night out.
Russell, who worked with Townsend at Glasgow Warriors before moving to French club Racing 92 in 2018, said his problems with the coach went deeper.
"Eight years I've had him as a coach and I don't really know him at all. We've not got a personal relationship," Russell told the Sunday Times.
Russell said he enjoyed better relationships with the staff at his club, including backs coach Mike Prendergast and head coach Laurent Travers.