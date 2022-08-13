Inspired Springbok women blow Spain away at Ellis Park

Johannesburg — The women Springboks had never beaten their Spanish counterparts and on Saturday at Ellis Park, in their fourth meeting, they didn’t narrowly win, nor sneak to triumph, or wait for a last-minute play to secure a clutch victory … No, they utterly, completely and wholeheartedly crushed Spain to record an excellent 44-5 victory. The Bok women dominated the first half, and had it not been for some errors here and there, a bit of over-enthusiasm, and a bit of luck landing on the side of the Spanish, they would have pulled away even further.

Before the match, head coach Stanley Raubenheimer revealed that it must be in the DNA of SA rugby that the country’s players love the contact, and the SA women further proved that statement. 🇿🇦 The Springbok Women are in full voice after defeating Spain 44 - 5 in their first test match of the Women's Winter Series 🎤 pic.twitter.com/xch4Rhwmfy — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 13, 2022

They enjoyed the set piece; harried at the line-out; had some impressive barnstorming runs by the tight-five through the Spanish defensive line; put in a good old-fashioned scrap at the rucks; and delivered scything tackles that will only enforce that world view. In the backline, inside-centre Chumisa Qawe used her strength to power through the midfield on multiple occasions. What also became clear, is that this Bok team likes to run with ball in hand. They did so throughout the first stanza with aplomb, with a few handling errors and infringements halting their progress. They were rewarded for their enterprise and physicality with tries by wings Ayanda Malinga and Simamkele Namba, both converted by the lanky No 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg in the first 30 minutes. The flyhalf also slotted over two penalties, and the Boks were in firm control as the second half kicked off, leading 20-0.

Now visiting teams will tell you that as difficult as Ellis Park is at altitude, the heat can also play a major factor. And on a splendid day in Johannesburg, Spain discovered that the hard way. Denied in the first half, full-back Nadine Roos danced her way down the touchline and over the line to open the scoring in the second 40, after a smart cross kick and support play. With the backline enjoying all the glory, the Bok pack then decided that they wanted in on the action and mauled their way to a trademark SA try with replacement hooker Roseline Botes dotting over. Malinga then scored her second try of the afternoon by smashing through the Spanish line. Janse van Rensburg then slotted over her third penalty for a tally of 19 points. Spain finished the encounter with a consolation try, but were thoroughly pumped.

Point-scorers South Africa Women (20) 44 — Tries: Malinga (2), Namba, Roos, Botes; Conversions: Janse van Rensburg (5); Penalties: Janse van Rensburg (3) Spain Women (0) 5 — Try: Carmora

