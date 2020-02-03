DUBLIN – Centre Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's upcoming Six Nations matches against Wales and England after undergoing a procedure on the hand injury he sustained in Saturday's 19-12 home win over Scotland, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said.
Ringrose, replaced at halftime by Leinster team mate Robbie Henshaw, was pictured with his left thumb heavily strapped after the match.
“Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship,” the IRFU said in a statement. “Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group.”
#TeamOfUs— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 1, 2020
Highlights from Ireland’s 19-12 #GuinnessSixNations win against Scotland. #shouldertoshoulder #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/V9r8yEMUo6