DUBLIN – Centre Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's upcoming Six Nations matches against Wales and England after undergoing a procedure on the hand injury he sustained in Saturday's 19-12 home win over Scotland, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said.

Ringrose, replaced at halftime by Leinster team mate Robbie Henshaw, was pictured with his left thumb heavily strapped after the match.