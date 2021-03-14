Ireland end Scotland Six Nations title hopes

EDINBURGH – Ireland ended Scotland's hopes of the Six Nations title with a 27-24 victory at Murrayfield in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Johnny Sexton's penalty shortly before full-time ended the contest after the Scots had fought back from 24-10 down to level at 24-24 with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Ireland now have six successive wins over the Scots.

Ireland end their tournament against England next Saturday with the Scots hosting Italy although they still have to play France as well.

AFP