Ireland make history as ill-disciplined All Blacks crack under pressure

Dunedin - Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time in Dunedin on Saturday, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half.
Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and skipper Johnny Sexton added 13 points from the kicking tee as Ireland squared up the three-match series 1-1 ahead of next week's decider in Wellington.
An interesting 40 minutes in Dunedin 👀— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 9, 2022
Three yellows and a red card so far, Ireland lead the All Blacks 10-7 at the break..
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/JoMqZK7gqZ
New Zealand's discipline cost them dear with two yellow cards in addition to Ta'avao's red in the first half and they were only able to score tries through flyhalf Beauden Barrett and replacement back Will Jordan.
Ireland relieved that Sexton to face All Blacks after concussion scare
Marcell Coetzee enjoying being back in Springbok squad after three year absence
Don't tell Eben this is a B team, warns Bok coach
Now is the not the time for Bok coach Nienaber to drop Jantjies
Foster praises All Black spirit after romp past Ireland
New Zealand thump Ireland 42-19 in first Test
Six years after their first victory over New Zealand in more than a century of trying, Ireland have now won four of the last seven encounters with the three-times world champions.
What a night in Dunedin! ☘️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/Ofo2aDWIv2— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 9, 2022
Reuters
Related video