Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ireland make history as ill-disciplined All Blacks crack under pressure

Ireland players line up for the national anthems before their historic victory over the All Blacks. Picture: AFP

Ireland players line up for the national anthems before their historic victory over the All Blacks. Picture: AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Dunedin - Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time in Dunedin on Saturday, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half.

Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and skipper Johnny Sexton added 13 points from the kicking tee as Ireland squared up the three-match series 1-1 ahead of next week's decider in Wellington.

Story continues below Advertisement

New Zealand's discipline cost them dear with two yellow cards in addition to Ta'avao's red in the first half and they were only able to score tries through flyhalf Beauden Barrett and replacement back Will Jordan.

More on this

Six years after their first victory over New Zealand in more than a century of trying, Ireland have now won four of the last seven encounters with the three-times world champions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related video

Related Topics:

All BlacksRugbyTest Matches

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters