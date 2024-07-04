Ireland pick uncapped back Jamie Osborne for first Test against Springboks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell selected uncapped Jamie Osborne at full-back for the much anticipated meeting of the Six Nations titleholders against world champions South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday. The Test is the first of two between the top-ranked Springboks and second-placed Irish, and a repeat of a 2023 World Cup pool match won by Ireland.

Osborne, who has been operating mainly at centre for Leinster, got the nod ahead of rivals like provincial teammate Jimmy O'Brien for the Loftus Versfeld showdown. First choice full-back Hugo Keenan is unavailable as he is part of the Irish sevens team for the Paris Olympic Games this month. Craig Casey got the nod to start at scrum-half ahead of Munster teammate, veteran Conor Murray, after Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out of the tour by a hamstring injury.

With Jack Crowley at fly-half, Ireland will have a new half-back partnership compared to the one that started the 13-8 World Cup pool win in Paris last September. Legendary playmaker Johnny Sexton retired after a quarter-final loss to New Zealand in the global showpiece. The rest of the Irish starting line-up is predictable with the team to be captained by 105-cap loose forward Peter O'Mahony.

O'Mahony, fellow flanker Josh van der Flier and number eight Caelan Doris comprise a formidable back row. "I am proud to lead Ireland in South Africa, a country which provides one of the toughest challenges in world rugby," O'Mahony said ahead of the tour, "As reigning world champions, the Springboks will provide the sternest of tests and we will have to perform at a high level to achieve the results we want."

Joe McCarthy continues to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row with Iain Henderson recovering from surgery. Props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong have won 140 Test caps between them and will crouch at scrum time either side of hooker Dan Sheehan. Ireland are on a roll against South Africa, having won the last three meetings and eight of the last 12.

South Africa warmed up with a 41-13 win over Wales in Twickenham last month while Ireland won the Six Nations after victories over France, Italy, Wales and Scotland last February and March. Team 15, Jamie Osborne; 14, Calvin Nash; 13, Robbie Henshaw; 12, Bundee Aki; 11, James Lowe; 10, Jack Crowley; 9, Craig Casey; 8, Caelan Doris; 7, Josh van der Flier; 6, Peter O'Mahony (capt); 5, Tadhg Beirne; 4, Joe McCarthy; 3, Tadhg Furlong; 2, Dan Sheehan; 1, Andrew Porter