Ireland stick with winning combo, All Blacks make four changes for series decider

Wellington - Ireland have made only one injury-enforced change for the third Test against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday as they push for a historic first series win in New Zealand. Bundee Aki replaces centre Garry Ringrose, who has been automatically stood down for 12 days after being concussed when he collided head-on with Angus Ta'avao in the second Test last weekend. The collision cost the All Black a three-week suspension.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony also underwent a head-injury assessment during the second Test, won by Ireland 23-12 in Dunedin, but has been cleared to play, as has captain Johnny Sexton, who left the field late in the match with a knee injury. The evergreen Sexton, who turned 37 this week, has yet to complete a match on tour, having been forced from the field after suffering a head knock before half-time in the first Test, which the All Blacks won 42-19. In the decider on Saturday, Aki will line up at inside centre with Robbie Henshaw moving out one place.

O'Mahony's selection means Ireland have started with the same pack in all three Tests, with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock and a loose trio of O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris. Our line up for Saturday's third and deciding Test in Wellington! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022 The only change on the bench sees Aki replaced by Keith Earls, who captained Ireland in their mid-week victory over the New Zealand Maori. In the 117-year history between the All Blacks and Ireland, New Zealand have won 30 of the 35 Tests played, and the loss in Dunedin last weekend was the first time they have been beaten on home soil.

Meanwhile, Game-breaking New Zealand backs Will Jordan and David Havili will make their first start of the series against Ireland while forwards Sam Whitelock and Nepo Laulala return from injuries in a much-changed team. In addition to the four personnel changes, coach Ian Foster has made two positional switches to his starting lineup as he chases a vast improvement in Wellington on Saturday from last week's 23-12 second Test defeat in Dunedin. Team for Wellington 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBeFb1scf9 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 13, 2022 There are also three new faces among the replacements, including former New Zealand rugby league captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is in line for a high-stakes Test debut.

Alongside him on the bench are flanker Akira Ioane and veteran hooker Dane Coles, with all three yet to take the field in the series. Jordan starts on the right wing, pushing Sevu Reece to the left wing, where Leicester Fainga'anuku has been dropped. A scorer of 18 tries in 14 Tests, Jordan maintained his streak with a late consolation off the bench in Dunedin, having missed the first Test with Covid.

Canterbury Crusaders teammate Havili has also shaken off Covid-19 and is a straight replacement for Quinn Tupaea at inside centre, where Foster will hope Havili's vision and varied kicking game will give New Zealand's attack greater variety. Only one starting change has been forced on Foster, with 40-Test tighthead prop Laulala replacing Angus Ta'avao, who was sent off for a high tackle in Dunedin and copped a three-week suspension. Laulala missed the first two Tests while nursing a neck injury and his starting recall means Ofa Tu'ungafasi drops to the bench.

Veteran lock Whitelock will play his 134th Test after recovering from concussion symptoms that sidelined him from the second Test, pushing Scott Barrett back to flanker, where he played in the 42-19 first Test win in Auckland. Foster said the challenge of preparing for a series-deciding Test was one his team had embraced. "It’s tough having a loss, but the tough weeks are often the most exciting," he said.

"A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team." Ireland (15-1): Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls

New Zealand (15-1): Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.