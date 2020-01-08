Joey Carbery, who recently returned from an ankle injury, could be out for up to four months. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

Ireland flyhalf Joey Carbery will miss the Six Nations after having surgery for a wrist ligament injury he sustained while playing for provincial side Munster against Ulster last week. Munster coach Johann van Graan confirmed that the 24-year-old, who recently returned from an ankle injury, could be out for up to four months.

“That's rugby, I'm gutted for Joey as an individual,” Van Graan told reporters on Wednesday. “I care about the players and speaking to him on Monday afternoon when we got the news, obviously it's not nice news for him.

“He'll be back, he's a class man and a brilliant rugby player. He'll come back stronger, take his time and I can't wait to have him back in the future.”