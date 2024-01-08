Ireland's Mack Hansen to miss Six Nations due to injury

Ireland's Six Nations title defence suffered a blow on Monday when wing Mack Hansen was ruled out of the forthcoming tournament with a dislocated shoulder. Hansen is due to undergo surgery after sustaining the injury during Connacht's United Rugby Championship clash against Munster on New Year's Day.

We can confirm Mack Hansen will unfortunately have shoulder surgery today and is expected to be unavailable for 3-4 months.



A tough blow for him at this time of the season. All the best in your recovery Mack 💚



Full squad update: https://t.co/3omKRThae3#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/8WsdZqLER2 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 8, 2024 "Mack Hansen (shoulder) will undergo surgery today for a dislocated shoulder and is expected to be unavailable for three to four months," Connacht said in a statement. Hansen's injury is the latest setback for Ireland, coming just three days after veteran prop Dave Kilcoyne was sidelined for up to six months.

Munster's Kilcoyne, 35, also suffered a shoulder injury that needed surgery. Six Nations champions Ireland kick off their campaign against France in Marseille on February 2. Hansen, 25, has developed into a key player for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, scoring nine tries in 21 Tests since making his debut in February 2022.

He will also miss Connacht's final two European Champions Cup pool games against Lyon and Bristol. Hansen is the latest high profile star to miss the Six Nations either due to injury or other reasons.

England, who are already missing props Ellis Genge, Bevan Rodd, Mako Vunipola and Val Rapava-Ruskin, are hoping Joe Marler will recover in time for the competition. Marler was injured while playing for Harlequins during the weekend. England, of course, will already be without skipper Owen Farrell, who is taking time away from the game, and Henry Arundell, who opted to remain in France with Racing 92. Meanwhile, France skipper Antoine Dupont will miss the Six Nations as he prepares to take part in the Sevens of the Paris Olympics.