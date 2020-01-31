CAPE TOWN – Munster Rugby on Friday announced that they have signed Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Damian de Allende and RG Snyman two-year contracts that will come into play at the start of the 2020-21 season in September.
The Springbok duo are presently plying their trade in the Japan Top League and the season there continues through to the end of May.
The Guinness Pro14 club Munster have South African Johann van Graan, a former Springboks assistant coach, as their head coach and he has worked previously with the players. He was delighted that the Boks will be at Munster until June 2022.
“From a business point of view, I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players," said Van Graan.