Damian de allende is presently plying his trade in the Japan Top League. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.nz CAPE TOWN – Munster Rugby on Friday announced that they have signed Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Damian de Allende and RG Snyman two-year contracts that will come into play at the start of the 2020-21 season in September. The Springbok duo are presently plying their trade in the Japan Top League and the season there continues through to the end of May. The Guinness Pro14 club Munster have South African Johann van Graan, a former Springboks assistant coach, as their head coach and he has worked previously with the players. He was delighted that the Boks will be at Munster until June 2022. “From a business point of view, I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players," said Van Graan.

"In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup-winning Springboks will arrive here next summer.

“On a personal level, I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men.

"They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival."

Inside centre De Allende who plays for the Panasonic Wild Knights has 47 Test caps for the Boks. The 28-year-old midfielder was crowned South African Super Rugby Player of the Year in 2015.

Lock Snyman, one of the stars at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, has 23 Test caps. The 25-year-old line-out kingpin plays for Honda Heat.

Munster are currently in third place on the Guinness Pro14 Conference B log. Their next match in two weeks' time will be against Port Elizabeth franchise Southern Kings in Ireland.

