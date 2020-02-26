DUBLIN – Ireland's rugby union on Tuesday called for an urgent meeting with the minister for health after he said its Six Nations rugby fixture against Italy scheduled for March 7 in Dublin should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.
More than 280 cases have been diagnosed there, making it the worst-hit country in Europe and officials in Italy have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events, including two PRO14 rugby fixtures set to take place on Saturday.
“The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead,” the minister Simon Harris told national broadcaster RTE, adding that he would consult with the Irish Rugby Football Union.
Within hours, the IRFU responded, saying it was looking for an urgent meeting with the minister “as to the specific reasoning behind calling for the cancellation.”
It said it would not comment further until it gets an understanding of the government's “strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings.”