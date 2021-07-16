It’s Jantjies v Goosen as SA A take on Bulls

CAPE TOWN – An exciting flyhalf duel can be expected on Saturday as Elton Jantjies and Johan Goosen will square off in the practice match between South Africa A and the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium. Jantjies will captain the SA A side announced by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber – who is out of Covid-19 isolation and is back with the team in Cape Town – on Friday, with only three survivors from the one that beat the British and Irish Lions 17-13 on Wednesday night.

Test starter at No 12, Damian de Allende, has been given the chance to get more game time under his belt following an extended absence due to the recent fire pit incident in Ireland, while flank Marco van Staden and hooker Joseph Dweba also received further opportunities, with the Boks still awaiting the return of captain Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi from their Covid-19 isolation periods. ALSO READ: SA Rugby confirm Bulls clash with SA A at Cape Town Stadium The rest of the side has a real SA A feel about it compared to the near-Test side that won on Wednesday. The exciting Aphelele Fassi will start in his preferred fullback position after making his Test debut at left wing against Georgia, while Lions youngster Wandisile Simelane will run out at No 13.

Jean-Luc du Preez will be tried out at No 4 lock instead of his usual blindside flank spot, and he will partner former Bull Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg in the second row, while Coenie Oosthuizen is back at his old loosehead prop position. “We wanted another SA A match to give all the players a chance to show what they are capable of before we enter the Test series against the British & Irish Lions, and we are excited to give these players this valuable opportunity,” Nienaber said. ALSO READ: Can the Stormers give the British Lions a headache on Saturday night?

“With several changes to the match-day squad, there won’t be much continuity from Wednesday’s match, but the game time and the chance for these players to show what they can offer on the field will be invaluable, with an eye on improving our match fitness and building momentum before we enter the Test series.” Jake White has picked a strong Bulls side, which sees the introduction of new signing Goosen at No 10. Nizaam Carr will captain the side, with Marcell Coetzee ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols. Classy youngster FC du Plessis will want to prove a point at fullback after playing his previous game at flyhalf, while Marco Jansen van Vuren has been shifted to right wing from his usual outside centre berth, where Harold Vorster will combine with Cornal Hendricks.

ALSO READ: ‘#StrongerTogether not just a hashtag’ – Springboks horrified by pain and suffering caused by violence and looting Saturday’s match will start at 1pm, followed by the Stormers and Lions at 6pm. Teams For Cape Town Stadium

South Africa A: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Wandisile Simelane 12 Damian de Allende 11 Rosko Specman 10 Elton Jantjies (captain) 9 Cobus Reinach 8 Kwagga Smith 7 Rynhardt Elstadt 6 Marco van Staden 5 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg 4 Jean-Luc du Preez 3 Vincent Koch 2 Joseph Dweba 1 Coenie Oosthuizen. Bench: 16 Fez Mbatha 17 Thomas du Toit 18 Wilco Louw 19 Jasper Wiese 20 Sanele Nohamba 21 Sbu Nkosi 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Damian Willemse 24 Lizo Gqoboka. Bulls: 15 FC du Plessis 14 Marco Jansen van Vuren 13 Harold Vorster 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Stravino Jacobs 10 Johan Goosen 9 Zak Burger 8 WJ Steenkamp 7 Muller Uys 6 Nizaam Carr (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Jacques van Rooyen 2 Schalk Erasmus 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.