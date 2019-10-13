"I've never seen so much rain" – Namibia accept match cancellation









Namibia's game against Canada was cancelled due to the typhoon. Photo: Kyodo News via AP TOKYO - Namibia were disappointed by the decision to cancel their final Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Canada, scheduled for Sunday, but understood that it was the right call given the impact of Typhoon Hagibis. Namibia have never won a match at the Rugby World Cup, despite appearing at five tournaments, and were hoping to break that duck against the Canadians, who are only one spot above them in the world rankings. However, the decision was made on Saturday to cancel the match, scheduled to be held in Kamaishi. Typhoon Hagibis has killed at least 23 people, leaving vast swaths of low-lying land in central and eastern Japan inundated and cutting power to almost half a million homes. "It's a logical decision," said Namibia's Welsh coach Phil Davies.

"I've never seen so much rain and being from Wales we see a lot of rain, but it’s been phenomenal and it was the right decision.”

Despite not being able to play their final match, Davies was pleased with the performance of his players at the tournament.

"Statistically we gained one point last World Cup and this year we've gained two. Statistically we’ve improved," he said.

"The performances on the field have got better and better. Last week (against New Zealand) was a highlight for me."

"Although the scoreboard was unkind in the end (71-9 to New Zealand), to be 10-9 with the world champions after 35 minutes was a testament to how far the players have come over the past four years.

"The country should be very proud with how they’ve played on the field but also the way they’ve conducted themselves off the field.”

Reuters