TOKYO - Namibia were disappointed by the decision to cancel their final Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Canada, scheduled for Sunday, but understood that it was the right call given the impact of Typhoon Hagibis.
Namibia have never won a match at the Rugby World Cup, despite appearing at five tournaments, and were hoping to break that duck against the Canadians, who are only one spot above them in the world rankings.
However, the decision was made on Saturday to cancel the match, scheduled to be held in Kamaishi.
Typhoon Hagibis has killed at least 23 people, leaving vast swaths of low-lying land in central and eastern Japan inundated and cutting power to almost half a million homes.
"It's a logical decision," said Namibia's Welsh coach Phil Davies.