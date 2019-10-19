TOKYO – Japan will focus on playing their own brand of rugby against the physical game of South Africa in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, the hosts' attack coach Tony Brown said on Saturday.
The Springboks, under coach Rassie Erasmus, have returned to their traditional strengths at the set-piece and attempt to dominate opponents in the forwards.
Brown does not expect that to change on Sunday.
"I think there's only one thing they're going to do and that's come and physically intimidate us," Brown told reporters.
"A messy game is what they're good at, they're hard to stop when they get forward dominance. Our challenge is to play our game and try to entice them into playing some Japanese rugby."