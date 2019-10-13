Japan's Kenki Fukuoka is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his team's third against Scotland. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo

YOKOHAMA - Winger Kenki Fukuoka produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high-paced Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama on Sunday. Incredible scenes as @JRFURugby players celebrate reaching the Rugby World Cup Quarter-finals for the first time in history #JPNvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/qOURyPGJBV — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

The win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners-up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.

Fukuoka scored tries either side of halftime as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defence.