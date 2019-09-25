Lomano Lemeki in action for Japan during the Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool A. Photo: Mathew Childs/Reuters

HAMAMATSU – If Lomano Lemeki's prediction comes true, hosts Japan will take another World Cup scalp in spectacular style when they take on Ireland on Saturday. The Brave Blossoms shocked the sport four years ago when they beat twice World champions South Africa 34-32 in a thriller and will have to find a similar performance if they are to topple the heavily fancied Irish in Shizuoka.

Selected Japanese players as well as the the Brave Blossoms attack coach Tony Brown faced the media in Hamamatsu today ahead of their next Pool A match against favourites Ireland. Each of the panelists cited the importance of Sexton to Ireland’s success.

"33-26," Auckland-born Lemeki, who moved to Japan a decade ago, told a news conference would be the score if Japan manage to win.

Asked to elaborate, the maverick winger said, "Because we trained hard and (Johnny) Sexton is not 100%," referring to Ireland's flyhalf who is a doubt for the game because of a thigh injury.