Eddie Jones says there is a concern the Saracens players in his squad may put club before country. Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

LONDON – England coach Eddie Jones says there is a concern the Saracens players in his squad may put club before country after their Premiership survival was threatened by a 35-points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations. English and European champions Saracens, who were also fined 5.36 million pounds ($6.94 million), said on Monday they would not appeal the punishment.

Jones had nine Saracens players in his squad for the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan, including captain Owen Farrell, second row Maro Itoje, hooker Jamie George, full-back Elliot Daly, prop Mako Vunipola and his brother Billy, who plays at number eight.

“Obviously there may be some dislocation between Saracens players and the rest of the clubs,” Jones told the BBC. “That's a reality.

“We may have to work to mend those relationships a bit harder and there might be some Saracens players who feel like they've got to play for their club instead of their country, to make sure they don't go down.