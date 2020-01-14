JOHANNESBURG - The Junior Springboks will face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in Pool C of the 2020 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, which will be hosted across four Italian cities – Verona, Viadana, Calvisano and Parma – from June 28 to July 18.
Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux’s charges will have the honour of kicking off the international showpiece against Italy at Verona’s brand new Payanini Center on June 28, and they will remain in the city for their second pool match against Fiji on July 3, before wrapping up the league stages against England at Stadio Sergio Zaffanella in Viadana.
The semifinals – which will feature the three pool winners and the next best-placed team among the 12 participants – will be hosted at the Peroni Stadium in Calvisano on July 13, while the final will play out in Parma on July 18.
While Verona will host matches for the first time, Viadana, Parma and Calvisano hosted World Rugby Under-20 Championship action in 2015. This year’s event will be the third time the competition is hosted in Italy, as they also hosted the spectacle featuring the best Under-20 players on the planet in 2011.
Defending champions, France, will line up against Argentina, Ireland and Japan in Pool A, while 2019 runners up, Australia, will meet Wales, New Zealand and Georgia in Pool B.