WELLINGTON – All Blacks captain Kieran Read has reminded commentators and pundits who felt he was past his best that he only fully recovered from back surgery towards the end of the 2018 season. The 33-year-old Read underwent surgery to his back late last year, and was out of action until late June for the Crusaders.

He did not play a Test until the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship in August.

The No 8 was not at his rampaging best when he returned, and several northern hemisphere commentators have said in summing up the 2018 season that he appeared to be a shadow of the player who won the 2013 World Player of the Year award.

Read, however, said on Wednesday that it had taken him until the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour in Europe to feel like he was getting back to full fitness.

“Getting over back surgery was probably the biggest thing for myself,” he told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB on Wednesday.

“It took a lot of time and effort.

“It’s been 12 months since the surgery, and it probably wasn’t until basically the end of the year where I started feeling somewhat decent physically.”

Read added that his fitness and health issues were a good sign heading into his final year in New Zealand rugby, having already decided to seek a contract overseas following the All Blacks Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan.

“Where I was at this point last year, the pain I was in, it (surgery) was needed,” he said.

“It’s been a fairly fast recovery in some respects. I’ve worked pretty hard at it, and I’m in good shape now.

“So it bodes well to head into this off-season and pre-season, feeling in really good shape.”

Read has not said where he will play rugby after the 2019 World Cup, but felt going offshore would provide the perfect chance to give his young family a new experience.

“As a family, it will be a good opportunity,” Read said.

“My wife and kids have made a lot of sacrifices over the years I’ve been playing. It’s probably the hardest thing. You appreciate that and know how much it takes out of them.

“Spending more time with them would be cool.”

