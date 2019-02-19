France coach Jacques Brunel has named his side to play Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend. Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA

PARIS – France coach Jacques Brunel dropped experienced half-backs Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations match against Scotland in Paris. Clermont pair Parra and Lopez, who have 92 caps between them were replaced by young Toulouse duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack following the 44-8 defeat to England in the second round of the competition.

Wenceslas Lauret comes in for Yacouba Camara at blindside flanker, Gael Fickou moves from the wing to the centre as Geoffrey Doumayrou drops out of the matchday squad.

Thomas Romas makes his first Test start as full-back with Yoann Huget wearing the number 11 shirt.

Clermont prop loose-head Etienne Falgoux is set to make his international debut from the bench.

Les Bleus host Gregor Townsend's Scots on Saturday looking to avoid a third straight defeat in this year's tournament and an 11th loss in 14 games since Jacques Brunel was appointed coach in December 2017.

England's Ben Youngs in action against France's Morgan Parra (left) during the Six Nations match at Twickenham at the weekend. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA

France team for the Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday (15-1):

Thomas Ramos, Damien Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Wenceslas Lauret, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Demba Bamba, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard

Agence France-Presse (AFP)