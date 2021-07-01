Lions name young side to face British & Irish Lions in Joburg cat fight

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions, the Joburg ones, have made some surprising selections in their matchday squad to face the Lions, the British and Irish ones, in their opening match of the 2021 tour on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 7pm). There are a handful of players who will miss out on participating in the opening match of the 2021 tour, either through Covid-related illness or missing the cut due to injury.

Those players include Springboks Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Kriel and MJ Pelser, and they will surely all be gutted at losing out. The absence of Du Plessis and Kriel, specifically, results in the Joburgers being light in the all-important department of experience, but then coach Ivan van Rooyen has placed his faith in future stars. ALSO READ: British & Irish Lions taking lockdown in their stride It's 🦁vs🦁!#LionsPride #LionsTour pic.twitter.com/4U1RckFc9M — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) July 1, 2021 It is a young team and definitely not the Joburg Lions' most powerful matchday 23 but what it lacks in experience, it can make up for in youthful enthusiasm.

That philosophy is epitomised by Jordan Hendrikse – the 20-year-old finds himself in the starting XV with journeyman Fred Zeilinga on the bench. It is a huge opportunity for the flyhalf to make an impression on the tour and it also reveals a slither of coach Ivan van Rooyen's gameplan – a more attacking ethos that will rely on the big boot of the Baby Bok. The most interesting selections are certainly in the front-row where Bok Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha and Nathan McBeth get starts ahead of the power trio of Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie – and this might be a masterstroke later in the game, if the much vaunted altitude kicks in, and their fresh legs take advantage of the Highveld. ALSO READ: Cat fight ... British and Irish Lions pick strong side for Joburg Lions

