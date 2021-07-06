Lions tour in turmoil as Covid strikes Bulls camp

DURBAN – The British & Irish Lions tour of South African has been thrown into disarray after their match against the Bulls on Saturday has had to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the ranks of the Pretoria team. Also, the Springboks’ return match against Georgia on Friday night is almost certainly off because a number of players and management have tested positive for the virus, including head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive tests on Tuesday which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to safety protocols. 🚨 BREAKING: @lionsofficial v @BlueBullsRugby match postponed; Boks’ second Test against @GeorgianRugby being reviewed

🗣️ "The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series"

👉 More here: https://t.co/klOw9vqj9l#CastleLionsSeries #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/9rCOqvdlDg — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2021 Lions Series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added on agreement between the organisations. Meanwhile, four positive results among the Georgian team and four additional positive tests among Springbok players (Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe) plus six among management, including Nienaber, and one masseuse, have further complicated planning.

BREAKING…



Our match with the @BlueBullsRugby on Saturday 10th July has been postponed.



Read more below 👇#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 6, 2021 The latest medical data from the Springbok and Georgian teams will be assessed by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) on Wednesday morning. “These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby. “The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data and we will make the final decision tomorrow.