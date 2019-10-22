Jérôme Garcès (France) will referee Wales versus South Africa RWC semi-final on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

TOKYO – World Rugby has announced the match officials for the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-finals at International Stadium Yokohama this weekend. Nigel Owens (Wales) will take charge of England versus New Zealand on Saturday with Romain Poite and Pascal Gaüzère (both France) as assistant referees and Marius Jonker (South Africa) as TMO.

Jérôme Garcès (France) will referee Wales versus South Africa on Sunday with Wayne Barnes (England) and Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) as assistant referees and Ben Skeen (New Zealand) as TMO.

The selection is based on merit after a review of performances by World Rugby’s match officials selection committee.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “I would like to congratulate Nigel and Jérôme, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semi-finals.

“These are the best of the best, supported by a superb team, and we now look forward to compelling semi-finals at International Stadium Yokohama over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby can confirm that the match officials selection committee did not consider Jaco Peyper for selection this weekend.