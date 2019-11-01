TOKYO – England and South Africa square up to each other on Saturday to determine who will be crowned champion at Japan's first Rugby World Cup.
The Asian nation's staging of the event, which kicked off on Sept. 20, has been a huge success. Here are five of the more memorable moments.
The 'V'
Some teams are already psychologically beaten by the time the All Blacks reach the end of their haka. Not England, not this time. At the start of their semi-final the English players embraced the traditional Maori ceremonial challenge with a v-shape formation of their own before kickoff. All Blacks coach Steve Hansen described England's response as both brilliant and imaginative, but World Rugby were less impressed, fining the English 2,000 pounds ($2,589.40) as some players had crossed the halfway line in breach of protocol.
Incredible Japan