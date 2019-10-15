Japanese fans were in full voice as their team went on to beat Scotland. Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Hollywoodbets

TOKYO – More than half of Japan tuned in to watch their team's 28-21 Rugby World Cup win over Scotland on Sunday that earned the Brave Blossoms a place in the knockout stage for the first time, figures released by a ratings tracker showed. Peak audience share clocked in at 53.7% of households in the Kanto greater Tokyo area and 52.2% in the Kansai western Japan region for the broadcast on Nippon Television, Video Research told Reuters on Tuesday.

The average over the course of the match was 39.2% in Kanto and 37.2% in Kansai.

The peak was reached at 9:41 p.m., a Video Research spokeswoman said, at the end of the match as Japan's win sealed top spot in Pool A and set up a quarter-final clash against South Africa next weekend.

That surpassed the high of 46.1% reached during Japan's match against Samoa, which World Rugby had said was a record audience and local media had called the most-watched sporting event of the year in Japan.