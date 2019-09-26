Namibia will next face South Africa at the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday.Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

TOKYO – Namibia coach Phil Davies has named his team for the Pool B match against South Africa at the impressive City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday, 28 September. Namibia made 10 changes to the starting XV who lost to Italy last Sunday.

Only captain Tjiuee Uanivi, Cliven Loubser, JC Greyling, Chad Plato, and Johan Tromp return. This is the second most changes they have made in-between RWC matches. The Welwitschias made 11 changes when preparing for Argentina on four days rest at RWC 2015.

Eugene Jantjies will extend the Welwitschias' all-time appearances record to 68.

Namibia's Eugene Jantjies is appearing in his fourth Rugby World Cup, a rare feat. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

AJ De Klerk is in the starting XV of a World Cup match for the first time. He has previously featured in three, all coming off the bench.

Peter John Walters - who became the first player since 2011 to make his test debut for Namibia in a World Cup match when he came off the bench against Italy – will now start at inside-centre.

JC Greyling is the most prolific try scorer for Namibia since the last Rugby World Cup with 17. No other Namibian player has scored more than 12 in that period. Lesley Klim and JC Greyling are among only six players to score at least four tries for Namibia in a single test match in the professional era.