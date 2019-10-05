TOKYO – Namibia assistant coach Mark Jones has a simple message for his team when they face the All Blacks in their World Cup Pool B match on Sunday – empty the tank.
New Zealand are expected to beat the southern Africans comfortably at Tokyo Stadium, despite having played just four days ago against Canada in Oita.
Jones, however, urged his team to make sure that they knew they had been in a test match by the time Pascal Gauzere blows the final whistle.
"You may never get an opportunity to tread on a field at a World Cup, let alone against the number one team in the world," Jones told reporters on Saturday. "We can't leave anything in the changing rooms.
"We've got to respect them for what they've done but we can't stand back. We've got to get into their faces as quickly as we can because the game will be gone if we don't."