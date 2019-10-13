TOKYO – The Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Namibia and Canada which was scheduled to be contested later on Sunday in Kamaishi has been cancelled because of the destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby said.
"Owing to the level 5 evacuation order remaining operational following Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby and the Japan 2019 Organising Committee have cancelled today’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool B match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi on safety grounds," organisers said in statement.
"There have been landslides and flooding in the vicinity of the stadium and along access roads to the venue following torrential rain throughout the night.
"The safety of all involved in Rugby World Cup 2019 is our primary consideration and fans are advised not to travel to Kamaishi or the venue, which will be closed."
The Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium was built on the site of schools destroyed by the deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami.