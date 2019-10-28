Warren Gatland won't become the new All Blacks coach. Photo: EPA

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss Steve Tew has poured cold water on the prospect of Warren Gatland coaching the All Blacks due to his commitment to the British and Irish Lions. Gatland, who will step down as Wales coach after the Rugby World Cup, has signed to coach the Lions in South Africa in 2021 and is also returning to New Zealand to coach the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is set to step down after the bronze match against Wales in Tokyo on Friday.

"I think to coach the All Blacks and the Lions in a four-year period would be impossible," outgoing NZR chief executive Tew told New Zealand's Radio Sport on Monday.

NZR will set up a four-member panel to interview candidates after the World Cup and hope to announce Hansen's replacement by Christmas, added Tew, who will be succeeded by Mark Robinson at the end of the year.