New Zealand given a harsh northern hemisphere lesson, says Ian Foster

Dublin - New Zealand coach Ian Foster said his side were taught a harsh lesson in how difficult it can be to play away against the northern hemisphere's best after his side were beaten 29-20 by Ireland on Saturday.

While New Zealand demolished Wales 54-16 with a seven-try exhibition two weeks ago, they faced an Irish onslaught in Dublin where they have been pushed harder and harder in recent years, including a defeat last time they played in 2018.

"It's been three years since we've been up here (in Europe). For a number of the players, they haven't really been in a test up here and it's very, very different," Foster told a news conference.

"It's very much a pressure game you've got to deal with. You've got to be at the top end of your discipline because if they sense weakness and suddenly you start to give up a couple of back to back penalties, then you feed into a game that teams like to play."